Tempe woman arrested after driving wrong way on Loop 101

GLENDALE, AZ — A 24-year-old woman is facing charges after she was reportedly spotted driving the wrong way on Loop 101 overnight before crashing.

Just before midnight on Thursday, a sergeant with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) attempted to stop the wrong-way driver who was traveling northbound on Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue.

The sergeant saw a black passenger car enter the northbound lanes, traveling southbound in the wrong direction near Maryland Avenue.

When the sergeant tried to stop the vehicle, the driver, identified as Carissa Wynter Creely of Tempe, reportedly went around the patrol vehicle, corrected direction and sped away.

The driver later crashed into a raised median on Glendale Avenue, according to DPS.

Creely was then taken into custody and booked into jail to face charges for aggravated DUI-wrong way, aggravated DUI while suspended, unlawful flight, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and endangerment.