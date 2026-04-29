PD: Two vehicles crash into homes just hours apart in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after two vehicles crashed into buildings, with both incidents happening just hours apart.

The first incident happened near 48th Street and Baseline Road just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

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Two vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash, including one that had crashed into a home.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment but is expected to be OK. The driver was also given a traffic citation.

No one inside the home or the other vehicle suffered injuries.

Hours later, around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to an apartment building near 13th Avenue and Buckeye Road for a crash.

When they arrived, crews found a pickup truck crashed through the first floor of the building, with the cab of the truck almost completely inside.

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Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, but the driver was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Impairment is believed to have been a factor, according to police.

Phoenix Police Department is investigating both crashes.