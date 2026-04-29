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Goodyear taps developer for GSQ project parking garage, police building

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GOODYEAR, AZ — The city of Goodyear struck a deal with RG Land Partners LLC for the development of a city-owned parking garage, police substation and public open space within GSQ.

Goodyear City Council unanimously approved a development agreement for the project during an April 27 meeting.

Under the terms of the deal, RG Land Partners will develop a 600-space parking garage, a 1,500 square-foot police substation shell building and public space for the city at the northwest corner of McDowell Road and Bullard Avenue.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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