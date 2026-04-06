Multiple people hurt after head-on crash near 91st Avenue and Happy Valley Road in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — Multiple people are hurt after a serious crash in Peoria on Sunday night.

Peoria police say they were called to the area near 91st Avenue and Happy Valley Road for a crash involving two vehicles.

ABC15 video from the scene shows a truck and a car appear to have crashed into each other head-on.

So far, two people have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say that other people in the vehicles are still being evaluated for their injuries, and it's not yet known if anyone else will be transported.

What caused the crash is not yet known.

Happy Valley Road will be closed eastbound at 91st Avenue for the next few hours as police investigate the crash.