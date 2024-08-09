Multiple children hurt in crossover crash on I-10 near Verrado Way

Multiple children were hospitalized after a two-car crossover crash on I-10 in the West Valley on Wednesday night.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash happened before 9 p.m. near Verrado Way.
A Nissan SUV headed eastbound on the freeway reportedly veered off the roadway, into the median, and over a concrete barrier wall before hitting a Chevrolet SUV in the westbound lanes.
Both vehicles each had an adult and two children inside.
All four children were taken to hospitals for treatment, including two who suffered "severe physical injuries" and a third who suffered life-threatening injuries.
One of the drivers was also admitted to the hospital for treatment.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.