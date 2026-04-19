Motorcyclist involved in deadly crash near Crismon Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa

MESA, AZ — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle late Sunday morning in east Mesa, police say.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. near Crismon Road and Southern Avenue.

Police say the motorcyclist involved in the crash died at the hospital.

The investigation is underway, and no additional details have been provided.

Editor's note: Mesa police originally reported this collision was at Crismon Road and Baseline Road, however, they have since issued a correction saying the crash occurred along Southern Avenue instead of Baseline. Our story has been updated to reflect the update from police.