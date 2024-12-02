Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Man hit, killed after exiting car on ramp from I-10 to Loop 202 San Tan

DPS says the driver of the truck that hit him stopped, performed CPR until paramedics arrived
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Loop 202 I-10 deadly pedestrian crash
Posted
and last updated

CHANDLER, AZ — One person is dead after a crash involving a driver who exited his vehicle on the transition ramp from Interstate 10 to Loop 202 San Tan overnight. 

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. Monday on the westbound I-10 ramp to L-202 San Tan. 

The crash happened after the driver of a passenger car reportedly got out of his vehicle for an unknown reason while still partially in the traffic lane. 

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

A pickup truck then struck the man, who was outside of his vehicle. 

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived. 

DPS says the victim, only identified as a man in his late 30s, was taken to a hospital where he died. 

The ramp, which provides access to both eastbound and westbound Loop 202, was shut down during the initial investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen