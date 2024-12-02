Man hit, killed after exiting car on ramp from I-10 to Loop 202 San Tan

CHANDLER, AZ — One person is dead after a crash involving a driver who exited his vehicle on the transition ramp from Interstate 10 to Loop 202 San Tan overnight.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. Monday on the westbound I-10 ramp to L-202 San Tan.

The crash happened after the driver of a passenger car reportedly got out of his vehicle for an unknown reason while still partially in the traffic lane.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

A pickup truck then struck the man, who was outside of his vehicle.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived.

DPS says the victim, only identified as a man in his late 30s, was taken to a hospital where he died.

The ramp, which provides access to both eastbound and westbound Loop 202, was shut down during the initial investigation.