Man dead after crash near 25th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Monday morning

PHOENIX — One person dead after a crash in Phoenix on Monday morning, police say.
Officers first responded to the area of 25th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a crash.
A van and semi-truck were at the scene, both with front-end damage.
One of the involved drivers, only identified as a man, was found unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say another driver was taken to a hospital to be checked out.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details about the crash were immediately available.
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