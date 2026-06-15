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Man dead after crash near 25th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Monday morning

The crash involved a semi-truck and a van
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25th avenue and buckeye crash
Posted

PHOENIX — One person dead after a crash in Phoenix on Monday morning, police say.

Officers first responded to the area of 25th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a crash.

A van and semi-truck were at the scene, both with front-end damage.

One of the involved drivers, only identified as a man, was found unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say another driver was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details about the crash were immediately available.

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