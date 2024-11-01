Loved ones seeking justice for two women hit in US-60 crash

On Sunday morning, 23-year-old Zoey Johnson and 22-year-old Rayme Barnes were tending to Barnes’ stalled car on the emergency shoulder of the US-60 near Stapley Road around 8 a.m. That’s when DPS investigators say a passenger vehicle made a lane change and failed to maintain driving within the lane, drifting off the road and hitting Johnson and Barnes.

Johnson died at the scene. Barnes has since undergone multiple surgeries for her injuries and remains in the hospital.

ABC15 spoke to loved ones who are seeking justice for the two women.

DPS told ABC15 Nicholas Stewart Meyer, age 45, of Apache Junction was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Jail for causing death by use of a vehicle while driving with a revoked/suspended license, and ARS 28-672A - causing serious physical injury or death by a moving violation; both are class one misdemeanors.

Legal sources tell ABC15 the case still could be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for felony charges, but so far the County Attorney’s Office tells ABC15 no charges have been submitted.