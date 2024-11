TEMPE, AZ — A truck hauling a mobile home appears to be stuck on the transition ramp from I-10 westbound to US 60 eastbound.

As of 4:50 p.m., crews remain on scene attempting to remove the home.

There is no timetable for when the ramp will be reopened has been given.

I-10 WB ramp to US 60 EB: An oversized load is blocking the ramp. pic.twitter.com/ZqUTq8zQER — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 6, 2024

