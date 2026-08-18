E-bike rider seriously hurt after being hit by a car in the West Valley

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — An e-bike rider is seriously hurt after a crash in the West Valley on Monday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area along Bethany Home Road near Perryville Road for a crash between a car and an e-bike.

MCSO officials say the e-bike rider was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It's not clear if anyone in the vehicle was hurt.

What led up to the crash is under investigation.