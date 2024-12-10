Watch Now
Driver with no lights killed after crashing into another vehicle in Surprise

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. near Waddell and Sarival roads
SURPRISE, AZ — Surprise police say a 26-year-old man is dead after a crash with another vehicle late Monday night. 

The collision occurred near Waddell and Sarival roads around 11:30 p.m. 

Police say Angel Salas Celaya was traveling westbound on Waddell in a black car with no headlights or taillights when he struck another vehicle that was attempting to turn left. 

Despite life-saving measures and treatment at a hospital, Celaya died from his injuries. 

The driver in the vehicle that was struck suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing. 

