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DPS trooper involved in crash near I-10 and 83rd Avenue early Wednesday morning

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning near I-10 and 83rd Avenue.
DPS trooper involved in crash near I-10 and 83rd Avenue early Wednesday morning
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PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on the 83rd Avenue overpass and on-ramp of Interstate 10.

DPS says two vehicles, including a trooper’s patrol car, were involved in the crash.

Traffic is restricted in the area due to the investigation and clean-up. Check current traffic conditions here.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

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