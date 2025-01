MESA, AZ — Westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain is shut down near Dobson Road after a deadly crash Monday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m., but further details on the crash were not immediately available.

All westbound traffic is being diverted onto northbound and southbound Loop 101.

There is no estimated time for reopening the roadway.

