Deadly crash involving pedestrian near 16th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has shut down a portion of the roadway near 16th Street and McDowell Road early Friday morning.

The crash occurred along 16th Street just before 5 a.m.

Video from the scene showed an SUV with front-end damage, debris in the roadway, and what also appeared to be the victim in the roadway.

Phoenix police say the pedestrian, only identified as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment, according to police.

Traffic on 16th Street will be restricted from McDowell Road to the I-10 freeway for several hours Friday morning due to the investigation.