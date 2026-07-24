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Indian School Road blocked near I-17 during morning rush hour due to stabbing investigation

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indian school and 27th avenue stabbing
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PHOENIX — A portion of Indian School Road is blocked near Interstate 17 on Friday morning due to a stabbing investigation at a nearby hotel.

Phoenix police say officers were first called to the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 4:20 a.m. when they were alerted about an aggravated assault.

A man was found in the area with stab wounds and was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Officers were then directed to a hotel, where the suspect was located and detained.

It appears that the two were in an argument before the stabbing occurred. Police do not believe there are any other outstanding suspects.

Police say traffic along Indian School Road will be restricted for several hours from I-17 to 27th Avenue.

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