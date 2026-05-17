Deadly crash at 12th Street and Bell Road kills 22-year-old, injures 18-year-old driver

PHOENIX — A man is dead, and another is hospitalized after a crash early Sunday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. near 12th Street and Bell Road.

Police say an SUV driven by an 18-year-old was heading west on Bell Road at a high rate of speed when it slammed into a sedan that was traveling south on 12th Street.

The driver of the sedan, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe speed and impairment played a role in the crash.

No charges have been decided on at this time.