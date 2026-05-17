3 critically hurt after fiery two-vehicle crash near 12th St and Carefree Highway, MCSO says

CAVE CREEK, AZ — Six people were hurt, including three who remain in critical condition, after a fiery two-vehicle crash late Saturday night, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the crash near 12th Street and Carefree Highway just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say both vehicles caught fire after the collision.

In total, six people were taken to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to major.

As of Sunday morning, three of those patients were still listed in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office says the driver believed to have caused the crash is being investigated for possible impairment.