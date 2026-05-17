Man hospitalized after stabbing during attempted bike robbery in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after Phoenix police say he was stabbed during an attempted bike theft Saturday night.

The stabbing happened around 8:40 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the victim told officers someone tried to take his bike. When he refused to give it up, the suspect stabbed him and ran away before police arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital by Phoenix Fire Department crews with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they searched the area, but the suspect has not been found. The investigation is ongoing.