'Bronco Fire' ignites in Tonto National Forest Saturday

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — A new wildfire sparked Saturday night in the Tonto National Forest.

The blaze, called the "Bronco Fire," reportedly sparked north of Bronco Trailhead in the Cave Creek Ranger District, northeast of Cave Creek.

The fire has already burned an estimated 60 acres.

It is spreading at a "moderate to high rate of speed" because of strong, red flag winds.

Forest Service Road 24 is closed to public access as crews conduct fire suppression efforts.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

It's not clear whether any structures are threatened by the fire at this point.

A Red Flag Warning is in place for parts of Maricopa County Sunday because of strong winds, low humidity, and overall high fire danger.

Winds could gust as high as 40 miles per hour during the day Sunday.