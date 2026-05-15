MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Weekend brings a drop in temperatures but strong wind gusts.

PHOENIX — It will be windy and cooler for the weekend!

A storm system passing to our north will drop us out of the triple digits while picking up winds and increasing fire danger across our state over the weekend.

Phoenix will top out in the upper 90s Friday and Saturday with overnight lows in the 70s.

We're also tracking an Ozone High Pollution Advisory on Friday. Plan on limiting your time outside if you have any respiratory issues like asthma, bronchitis, or COPD.

Exposure to ozone can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease, and reduce the body's ability to fight infection. Symptoms may include itchy eyes, nose, and throat, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and upper respiratory issues.

Please help reduce ozone pollution by driving as little as possible, carpooling, or using public transit. Even waiting to refuel your vehicle until after dark and avoiding idling in long drive-thru lines helps too.

Winds are picking up this weekend, so expect gusts in the Valley between 25-35 mph and in the High Country between 35-40 mph.

A High Wind Warning for northwestern Arizona will be in place for Sunday as wind gusts will range between 50 and 60 mph.

Expect Valley highs down in the low to mid 90s by Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.53" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

