Cement truck driver involved in fiery US-60 crash Tuesday cited by DPS

MESA, AZ — The cement truck driver involved in a fiery crash on US-60 near Greenfield Road Tuesday morning has been cited by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials say the 42-year-old man from Arizona City was cited for failing to control the vehicle to avoid a collision.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Body camera video that has gone viral shows a Chandler police officer and an off-duty firefighter coming to a woman's aid as she was stuck in her burning vehicle

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

That woman, Aymee Ruiz, told ABC15, "I thought I was going to burn alive in there. It was so hard just living in that kind of fear and having to depend on others to try and rescue you."

"We've got you. We've got you," said Officer Larison in that body camera video to Ruiz. It is a video she was watched more than 30 times.

"I'm thankful to be here," Ruiz said with her hands over her face. "Everybody is saying... everybody is literally telling me how lucky I am to be here."

On Thursday, just two days after the crash, Ruiz got to meet the officer and firefighter who saved her life and thank them personally.