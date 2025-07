LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — One person is dead after a hyperbaric chamber caught fire in Lake Havasu City.

Officials say the victim, 43-year-old Walter Foxcroft, was inside the hyperbaric chamber near Tomahawk Road and Old West Highway when a flash fire occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Foxcroft was pronounced deceased upon arrival; no other people were injured in the fire, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.