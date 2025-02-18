Fiery rollover crash causes closure of WB US 60 near Greenfield Road

MESA, AZ — A fiery rollover crash shut down a portion of westbound US 60 in the Mesa area Tuesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say seven vehicles were involved in the crash near Greenfield Road just before 7 a.m.

DPS says a cement mixer truck rear-ended a pickup truck that was either slowed or stopped due to traffic congestion, causing the pickup truck to catch fire.

A Chandler Police Department motorcycle officer reportedly broke the truck’s window and an off-duty firefighter helped pull the driver to safety before the fire engulfed the vehicle.

The pickup truck’s driver sustained what DPS calls “moderate injuries” and was taken to a hospital.

The investigation is underway.