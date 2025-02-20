Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

LIVE: Woman pulled from burning car on US 60 meets first responders

'I thought I was going to burn alive in there,' Aymee Ruiz first told ABC15 Wednesday
Body camera video shows the moments a Chandler motorcycle officer, an off-duty firefighter, and a handful of good Samaritans saved a driver trapped in a truck after a fiery rollover crash.
Woman pulled from burning vehicle
Posted
and last updated

MESA, AZ — Just days after a woman was pulled from her burning vehicle on US 60 in the East Valley, she is now getting to meet the first responders who saved her life.

WATCH LIVE as Aymee Ruiz meets the police officer and firefighter who helped rescue her :

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

"I thought I was going to burn alive in there," Aymee Ruiz told ABC15 through tears Wednesday. "It was so hard just living in that kind of fear and having to depend on others to try and rescue you."

It all happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning on US 60 near Greenfield Road.

DPS officials said a cement mixer rear-ended Ruiz's pick-up truck, causing the truck to catch fire.

Police body camera video that has since gone viral shows an officer breaking her window and an off-duty firefighter pulling her out of the truck.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen