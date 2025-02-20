LIVE: Woman pulled from burning car on US 60 meets first responders

MESA, AZ — Just days after a woman was pulled from her burning vehicle on US 60 in the East Valley, she is now getting to meet the first responders who saved her life.

"I thought I was going to burn alive in there," Aymee Ruiz told ABC15 through tears Wednesday. "It was so hard just living in that kind of fear and having to depend on others to try and rescue you."

It all happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning on US 60 near Greenfield Road.

DPS officials said a cement mixer rear-ended Ruiz's pick-up truck, causing the truck to catch fire.

Police body camera video that has since gone viral shows an officer breaking her window and an off-duty firefighter pulling her out of the truck.