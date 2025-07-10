Phoenix man accused of beating his girlfriend, keeping her locked in a shed

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly kept his girlfriend locked in a shed and assaulted her multiple times.

Phoenix police were called to the home near I-17 and Northern Avenue on the afternoon of July 2 for a domestic violence call.

According to court paperwork, the victim told the 9-1-1 dispatcher that her boyfriend had been assaulting her over the last several days, and she was able to escape and go to a neighbor's house and call 9-1-1.

She reportedly met her boyfriend, Timothy Wood, Jr., while living at a prior home.

After she faced eviction, she and Wood began an intimate relationship, and she moved into the shed in the backyard of Wood's father's home.

She told police she had been held captive in the shed for at least two weeks, and that Wood would not allow her out of the shed by herself.

The victim reportedly was only allowed to leave the shed to go into the main home with him at all times, and she was forced to wear makeup to hide injuries to her face.

According to court paperwork, she accused Wood of using an electrical cord to strike her, a wood saw to cut her food, and also put his knee on her neck and threatened to kill her.

Police reportedly found injuries on the victim consistent with her claims, according to court paperwork.

Wood also allegedly would use chains and a brick to prevent her from leaving the shed, and a yellow tow strap to tie her ankle down in the shed.

Wood now faces multiple felony charges, including sexual assault, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, and multiple counts of aggravated assault.