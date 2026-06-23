Tickets up for grabs for Arizona Cardinals practice games ahead of 2026 NFL season

GLENDALE, AZ — Football is back... almost! The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing their roster as training camp is underway.

Cards fans are invited to State Farm Stadium in Glendale next month for the team's first public practice on July 24.

Tickets are free but required. Everyone must have a digital ticket to get into the stadium for each practice through the Cardinals mobile app. Fans can get up to six free tickets for practices while they last. To get your tickets through the app, click here.

Available practice dates are listed below:



Friday, 7/24 4:00-5:45 PM

Sunday, 7/26 1:45-3:00 PM

Tuesday, 7/28 4:00-5:45 PM

Wednesday, 7/29 4:00-6:00 PM

Friday, 7/31 1:45-3:30 PM

Monday, 8/3 4:00-6:00 PM

Sunday, 8/9 4:00-6:00 PM (Red & White Practice) *more details will be released at a later date

Arizona will open the regular season in Los Angeles to take on the Chargers after going 3-14 in 2025.

The ABC15 Sports Team, Craig Fouhy and Collin Harmon, discussed the Cards' 2026 schedule. Watch their conversation in the video player below: