Suns great Amar’e Stoudemire elected to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2026

Phoenix Suns great Amar’e Stoudemire is among the inductees for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2026, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Stoudemire is joined by Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne and Doc Rivers, among others.

Coming straight out of high school, Stoudemire arrived in Phoenix as the No. 9 overall pick in 2002. He went on to win Rookie of the Year before earning an All-NBA First-Team selection in 2007 and All-NBA Second-Team nods in 2005, 2008, 2010 and 2011.

The five-time All-Star, who was inducted into the Suns Ring of Honor in 2024, helped lead Phoenix to the playoffs five times.

In his eight seasons with Phoenix, Stoudemire averaged 21.4 points on 54.4% shooting. He added 8.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 blocks across 34.3 minutes per game.

From a franchise history standpoint, he’s seventh in points (11,035), third in rebounds (4,613) and fifth in blocks (722).

Following his time in Phoenix, Stoudemire played five seasons with the New York Knicks (2010-15) where he added one more All-Star accolade to his resume. He also had stops in Miami (2014-15) and Dallas (2015-16).