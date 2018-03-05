Arizona Diamondbacks single-game tickets on sale Monday

PHOENIX - Regular season single-game tickets for the Arizona Diamondbacks went on sale Monday morning at 9 a.m.

The D-backs will host the Colorado Rockies in their season opener on Thursday, March 29, and they will conclude the season at the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Sept. 30. They will be home for a number of holidays, including Independence Day, Mother's and Father's Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day and Cinco De Mayo.

During the offseason the D-backs lost J.D. Martinez to the Boston Red Sox via free agency, but they also got back slugger Steven Souza in a three-team trade that sent Brandon Drury to the New York Yankees.

They also signed former All-Star catcher Alex Avila and outfielder Jarrod Dyson among other moves.

The D-backs will host interleague games against the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and and Texas Rangers next season. They'll play the Angels, Rangers, Astros and Oakland A's on the road.

