Report: Former Diamondbacks outfielder JD Martinez headed to Red Sox

Shane Dale
3:31 PM, Feb 19, 2018
3 mins ago
sports | arizona sports

J.D. Martinez #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the MLB game at Chase Field on August 9, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Getty Images)

Christian Petersen
After a few months in the Valley, it looks like slugger J.D. Martinez is headed back east.

The former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder and one of the most prized free agents on the market has reached an agreement with the Boston Red Sox, according to multiple reports Monday. The news comes just days after reports said the D-backs had discussed a possible short-term deal to keep Martinez in Arizona.

The Red Sox are giving Martinez a five-year deal worth $110 million, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The 30-year-old Martinez was acquired via a trade with the Detroit Tigers in July. He posted incredible numbers in just 62 regular-season games with the D-backs: 29 home runs (including a four-home-run game), 65 RBIs and a .302 batting average. But the type of money Martinez and his agent were reportedly seeking made it difficult for the D-backs and Martinez to reach an agreement.

Martinez has seven years of MLB experience, with the D-backs, Tigers and Astros. He has a career .282 batting average with 152 career home runs. 

