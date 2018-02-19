Report: Former Diamondbacks outfielder JD Martinez headed to Red Sox

After a few months in the Valley, it looks like slugger J.D. Martinez is headed back east.
The former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder and one of the most prized free agents on the market has reached an agreement with the Boston Red Sox, according to multiple reports Monday. The news comes just days after reports said the D-backs had discussed a possible short-term deal to keep Martinez in Arizona.
The Red Sox are giving Martinez a five-year deal worth $110 million, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.