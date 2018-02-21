Report: Diamondbacks acquire slugger Steven Souza in 3-team trade

The Arizona Diamondbacks didn't take long to find their apparent replacement for J.D. Martinez, as they reportedly acquired hard-hitting right-fielder Steven Souza from the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-team trade Tuesday.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the D-backs have traded infielder Brandon Drury to the New York Yankees as part of the trade, and D-backs minor-league pitcher Anthony Banda is headed to the Rays. The D-backs will reportedly acquire minor-league pitcher Taylor Widener from the Yankees in the deal.

The 28-year-old Souza has four years of MLB experience. He hit .239 with 30 home runs and 78 RBIs in 148 games with the Rays last season. He is a career .236 hitter with 65 home runs in 399 MLB games.

The 25-year-old Drury has played in 269 games for the D-backs in the last two seasons. He hit .267 with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs last season.

The D-backs reportedly lost free-agent outfielder J.D. Martinez to the Boston Red Sox in a five-year, $110 deal Monday. The D-backs also signed speedy free-agent outfielder Jarrod Dyson to a two-year deal Monday.