Report: Diamondbacks acquire slugger Steven Souza in 3-team trade

Shane Dale
4:58 PM, Feb 20, 2018
7 mins ago
sports | arizona sports

Steven Souza Jr. #20 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates back to the dugout hitting a walk-off home run off of pitcher Jacob Barnes of the Milwaukee Brewers during the bottom of the ninth inning of a game on August 6, 2017 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Getty Images)

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Arizona Diamondbacks didn't take long to find their apparent replacement for J.D. Martinez, as they reportedly acquired hard-hitting right-fielder Steven Souza from the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-team trade Tuesday.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the D-backs have traded infielder Brandon Drury to the New York Yankees as part of the trade, and D-backs minor-league pitcher Anthony Banda is headed to the Rays. The D-backs will reportedly acquire minor-league pitcher Taylor Widener from the Yankees in the deal.

The 28-year-old Souza has four years of MLB experience. He hit .239 with 30 home runs and 78 RBIs in 148 games with the Rays last season. He is a career .236 hitter with 65 home runs in 399 MLB games.

The 25-year-old Drury has played in 269 games for the D-backs in the last two seasons. He hit .267 with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs last season.

The D-backs reportedly lost free-agent outfielder J.D. Martinez to the Boston Red Sox in a five-year, $110 deal Monday. The D-backs also signed speedy free-agent outfielder Jarrod Dyson to a two-year deal Monday. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top