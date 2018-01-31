Diamondbacks sign former All-Star catcher Alex Avila

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed catcher Alex Avila to a 2-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The #Dbacks have officially agreed to terms on a 2-year contract with the veteran catcher.

Avila, a 31-year-old from Hialeah, Florida, has played in nine Major League Baseball seasons and was a 2011 All-Star Game selection as a member of the Detroit Tigers. He had a .239 batting average with 14 home runs and 49 RBIs in a combined 112 games with the Tigers and Chicago Cubs last season.

Avila's best MLB year came during his 2011 All-Star season, when he hit .295 with 19 home runs, 33 doubles and 82 RBIs for the Tigers. Avila was also a Silver Slugger award winner that year.

FOX Sports writer Ken Rosenthal reported Avila's deal is worth a total of $8.25 million.

In a corresponding move, the D-backs designated outfielder Rey Fuentes for assignment.