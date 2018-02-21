VIDEO: Introducing the Diamondbacks Spring Training menu: Mac-n-cheese dog

Kari Van Horn
10:56 AM, Mar 3, 2016
PHOENIX - What do you get when you slather a hot dog in pulled pork then layer green chile and mac-n-cheese on top of it?

Arizona, meet the Diamondbacks' newest addition to the Spring Training rotation, the MEGA DOG.

The Diamondbacks are known for exceptional concession creations, such as the D-Bat Dog, an 18-inch corn dog stuffed with cheddar cheese, jalapenos and bacon, and the Churro Dog, a warm cinnamon churro sitting in a Long John chocolate-glazed donut that is topped with frozen yogurt, caramel and chocolate sauces.

