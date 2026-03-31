Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
Sports

Actions

Michael Soroka throws immaculate 5th inning in Arizona Diamondbacks debut

The 28-year-old righty struck out Javier Baez, Kerry Carpenter, and Gleybar Torres to become the 4th D-backs pitcher to achieve the milestone
You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Tigers Diamondbacks Baseball
Posted

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka threw an immaculate fifth inning on Monday night against the Detroit Tigers, becoming the fourth pitcher in franchise history to strike out three straight batters on nine pitches.

The 28-year-old Soroka made quick work of Javier Baez, Kerry Carpenter, and Gleyber Torres, blowing a 95 mph fastball past Torres for his 10th strikeout of the game, which tied a career high.

Soroka — who pitched for Canada during the World Baseball Classic — was making his first start for the Diamondbacks after signing a $7.5 million, one-year deal during the offseason.

Soroka was an All-Star for the Atlanta Braves in 2019 before back-to-back Achilles injuries caused him to miss most of the 2020 season and all of 2021 and 2022.

The other Diamondbacks pitchers to throw an immaculate inning were Randy Johnson (2001), Byung-Hyun Kim (2002) and Wade Miley (2012).

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen