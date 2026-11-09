Cardinals stifled on offense in 17-3 loss to Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — AJ Barner caught a touchdown pass and ran for a score, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 17-3 on Sunday without starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

Backup Drew Lock completed 19 of 28 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown for the Seahawks (5-4), who rebounded from a 34-17 loss at home Monday night to Chicago.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught seven passes for 51 yards in just his second game this season with fewer than 100 yards. But he surpassed 1,000 yards on the season, becoming the third player in franchise history — along with Hall of Famer Steve Largent and Tyler Lockett — with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Smith-Njigba is the first NFL receiver to reach 1,000 yards this year.

Gardner Minshew, known to fans in the Pacific Northwest because of his stellar 2018 season at Washington State, took over as the Cardinals' starting quarterback this week after leading Arizona to a come-from-behind overtime victory over Dallas. He unseated Jacoby Brissett, who was then traded to Baltimore.

There was no Minshew Magic in Seattle, however. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 166 yards as the Cardinals (3-6) dropped their 11th straight game to the Seahawks.

Darnold was ruled out because of a quad injury he sustained on the final series of the loss to the Bears. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Darnold also cracked a rib early in the game.

Darnold also missed Seattle’s Week 2 victory over the Cardinals because of a glute injury. He did not miss a game last season while leading the Seahawks to the Super Bowl title.

Minshew led the Cardinals deep into Seahawks territory on the first series, helped by an unnecessary roughness penalty. The drive ended with Chad Ryland's 28-yard field goal to put Arizona up 3-0.

Barner dived for a 1-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. It was the tight end's third career rushing TD.

Seattle was helped by a pass interference and Smith-Njigba's 18-yard reception on its final series before halftime. Barner went on to score on a 7-yard pass that stood after review.

Barner caught two passes for 7 yards and had three carries for 3 yards.

The Seahawks extended the lead to 17-3 in the third quarter on Jason Myers' 45-yard field goal. On the drive, Lock was moving gingerly after grabbing his side on a throw. He went into the sideline medical tent but never left the game.

Seattle made a key stop in the fourth quarter, successfully defending Minshew's pass attempt to Trey McBride on fourth-and-goal from the 2.