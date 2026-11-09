Man killed in deputy-involved shooting at Flagstaff KOA Campground

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (KNXV) — Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting at a Flagstaff campground after a man died during a reported suicide call.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, Coconino County sheriff’s deputies were called to the KOA Campground (5803 North U.S. Highway 89) after a woman called 911 and told dispatchers that her husband had a gun and was threatening to take his own life.

Deputies arrived to find a man and woman “in a physical struggle for a handgun inside a fifth wheel trailer at the RV park,” sheriff’s officials said.

According to officials, the deputy encountered the couple and then realized a gun was involved in the struggle, "which resulted in the deputy discharging his firearm."

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Northern Arizona Officer Involved Shooting Taskforce, led by the Flagstaff Police Department, is investigating the incident.

No additional information was released.

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