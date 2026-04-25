Cardinals draft Miami QB Carson Beck at No. 65

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck with the No. 65 overall pick (third round).

Beck marks the latest offensive addition for Arizona this draft following the Cardinals’ pick of running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall and offensive lineman Chase Bisontis.

He’s the third quarterback off the board following Las Vegas Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza (No. 1 overall) and Los Angeles Rams signal caller Ty Simpson (No. 13).

In his first and final season at Miami, Beck completed an ACC-leading 72.4% of his throws for 3,813 yards and 30 touchdowns to 12 interceptions during the Hurricanes’ national championship.

Read the full story at Arizona Sports.