Suns, Trail Blazers square off tonight for Western Conference 7th seed

The Phoenix Suns are vying for a playoff spot as they enter the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The (7) Suns face off against the (8) Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

The winner secures the Western Conference 7th Playoff seed. The losing team moves on to face the winner of the 9th and 10th seeds to claim the 8th Playoff seed.

The game will be aired on Prime Video with a subcription.

The Suns are 29-23 in Western Conference games. Phoenix averages 112.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 29-23 in conference games. Portland is 23-18 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Suns average 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Trail Blazers allow. The Trail Blazers average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Suns give up.

TOP PERFORMERS

Royce O'Neale is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 23.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Trail Blazers. Deni Avdija is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Suns: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES

Suns:



Collin Gillespie: day to day (shoulder)

Grayson Allen: day to day (hamstring)

Devin Booker: day to day (ankle)

Mark Williams: day to day (foot)

Royce O'Neale: day to day (knee)

Jalen Green: day to day (knee)

Jordan Goodwin: day to day (ankle)

Dillon Brooks: day to day (hand)

Trail Blazers:

