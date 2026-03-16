Arizona men's, ASU women's basketball teams earn NCAA tournament berths

PHOENIX — The dream of an NCAA national championship lives on for the Arizona men's and Arizona State women's basketball teams!

Both were selected to their respective NCAA tournaments on Sunday.

The Arizona Wildcats, who were a unanimous #1 in the men's AP poll at one point this season, are the top seed in the West regional of the men's NCAA tournament.

They are scheduled to face 16-seed Long Island University in the first round. The game is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. Friday at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

The Wildcats will face the winner of Villanova and Utah State on Sunday if they knock off the Sharks.

Arizona State's women's basketball is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019, in Molly Miller's first year in Tempe.

The Sun Devils are a 10-seed and will face Virginia in a First Four game.

Tipoff from Iowa City on Thursday is still at a time to be determined.

The winner will move on to face the seven-seed Georgia in Sacramento on Saturday.

The NCAA Women's Final Four this year will be at Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix.