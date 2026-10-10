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Arizona Cardinals finalizing deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

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TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. according to ESPN.

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The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday's game versus Detroit as details of the trade are finalized.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Cardinals wants first-round value in return for Harrison, the former No. 4 overall pick.

Harrison has five catches on 12 targets for 85 yards and touchdown through four games this season.

He his the fifth most targeted player on the Cardinals offense.

According to ESPN, tight end Trey McBride, wide receivers Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne, and rookie running back Jeremiyah Love all have more targets.

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