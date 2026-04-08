State Board for Charter Schools reverses course on Primavera Online’s charter revocation

The Arizona State Board for Charter Schools voted to rescind its intent to revoke Primavera Online's charter status on Tuesday, meaning the school will no longer face potential closure.

Primavera Online has been under a microscope for more than a year now; the state school board looking into the charter school in early 2025. The charter board looked at potentially taking away the school's charter status due to years of low academic grades. For the last three consecutive fiscal years, the school received a ‘D’ letter grade.

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Last year, the charter school asked the Arizona Department of Education to designate it as an alternative school, which is graded under different measures for the state letter grades. That decision didn’t change the board’s decision in June.

However, after going through an extensive process to try and appeal the decision and save its charter status, the board voted to reverse course Tuesday in a vote of nine to two.

ABC15 reached out to both the Arizona Department of Education and Primavera Online for statements but have not heard back yet.