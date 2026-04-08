Community demands answers after man dies in Mesa police custody

MESA, AZ — A community is demanding answers after 52-year-old Eric Wayne Baker died while in Mesa Police custody Saturday night.

A witness video shared with ABC15 shows officers taking Baker to the ground inside the Buena Apartments on University around 8:30 p.m. The clip, recorded on a bystander's phone and reviewed by ABC15, shows Baker’s face bloodied and captures him repeatedly saying he couldn't breathe. Mesa police say officers arrested Baker for riding a bicycle without a working headlight and that paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but Baker died before reaching the emergency room.

“We were in shock,” Baker’s daughter, Charlee Baker, told ABC15 on Tuesday. “I think it was brutal. I think that it was unfair.”

Charlee said she learned of her father’s death on Easter morning and described the family’s pain, adding through tears: “I want to get justice for my dad. That’s it. Those are my next steps.”

Arizona court records show Eric Baker had a lengthy criminal history dating back to the 1990s, listing more than 50 offenses that include possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and multiple drug-related charges. Mesa Police told ABC15 officers detained Baker Saturday in part because of outstanding warrants.

Baker’s family says they believe officers used excessive force. They have retained attorneys, who have advised the family not to comment on certain details while the police investigation remains active. Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner has not yet released Baker’s cause of death.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Mesa Police spokesperson referred ABC15 to the department’s transparency page. That spokesperson also said the officers involved in this incident have been placed on 40-hour critical incident leave. That is not a form of discipline under Mesa PD regulations.

Police records show 396 calls to the Buena Apartments on University between October 1, 2025 and April 7, 2026. Some were dispatched calls. Others were initiated by officers. The department’s spokesperson also said there are no sustained complaints against the three officers involved in this incident.

The Baker family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Eric’s final arrangements.