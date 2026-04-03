Mesa police seeking public's help identifying victims in voyeurism investigation

MESA, AZ — The Mesa police are seeking the public's help in identifying additional victims involved in a voyeurism investigation.

Police responded to a home near Signal Butte and Elliot roads after a reporting party stated they believed "someone had been recording their juvenile family member in a bathroom from outside the home while she was preparing to shower."

The caller had reported seeing a man, who was later identified as 42-year-old Erik Contos, in the fenced backyard of the residence.

Officials served a warrant and seized Contos' cell phone on February 16.

"A forensic review of the device revealed multiple images of three individuals connected to the reporting party. Investigators determined that several of the images were taken from outside the residence, through a bathroom window," Mesa police said.

According to police, some of the images depicted the individuals clothed, while others showed partial nudity. All the images appeared to be captured from outside the home without the victims' knowledge.

Officials say Contos would have had to enter the fenced backyard to obtain the images. He was arrested and booked on charges including burglary, eight counts of surreptitious photographing, and nine counts of voyeurism. He was later released on a $75,000 cash bond.

As the investigation continued, detectives identified more images in Contos' possession. One image depicted two juvenile girls inside a bathroom and appeared to have been taken from outside the residence through a window. Those individuals were later identified.

Detectives located two other images believed to depict other victims but those individuals have not been identified.

Mesa police shared redacted images to help identify the victims.

Contos was arrested once again on March 6 on additional charges, which include sexual exploitation of a minor and an additional count of surreptitious photographing.

Mesa police are asking the public to identify the two victims in those photographs. Redacted images have been shared by police in the hope that someone may recognize the bathrooms and provide information.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mesa Police Department at (480) 644-2211 or email Detective Christopher at p17194@mesaaz.gov.

Those who would like to remain anonymous can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.