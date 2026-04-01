Mesa elementary school has a free marketplace for students, families in need

MESA, AZ — One East Valley school is trying to take care of students both inside and outside of the classroom.

Recently, when ABC15's Nick Ciletti went to Lehi Elementary School in Mesa, Family Support Specialist Lidia Severson told him all about the Lehi Marketplace, an empty classroom with racks of donated clothing, shoes, non-perishable food items, and a whole lot of hope.

The goal is to make sure any student in need, and their family members, can get help with something they're missing at home - no questions asked.

"I get very emotional because I can see the need and the happiness when I help a parent," says Severson. "And I wish I had more to be able to help them more."

Severson says the top things they need right now in the Lehi Marketplace are toilet paper, hygiene products, and non-perishable food items.

If you're interested in donating, please call Lehi's main office line at 480-472-5500.

See the list below for other accepted donations:

Clothing & Apparel (New Only)



New children’s clothing (Preschool through 6th grade / up to age 12)

New shoes (all sizes)

Food (Nonperishable Items Only)



Canned goods

Cereal

Boxed meals (e.g., macaroni and cheese)

Household Essentials



Laundry detergent

Dish soap/detergent

New sponges for cleaning

Hygiene & Personal Care



Toothbrushes (new)

Body wash (preferred over bar soap)

Deodorant

Infant Care

