Arizona Charter School Board takes steps to close Primavera Online

PHOENIX — The Primavera online charter school is facing an uncertain future after the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools sent a notice of intent to revoke its charter in a meeting Tuesday due to low academic results.

The school is also known as the American Virtual Academy, a tuition-free online school. According to a report in the meeting, the average number of students the charter had is around 7,000 for the last few fiscal years.

A state assessment last year shows that only 9% of Primavera’s students were proficient in math compared to the 32% statewide average. Twenty-three percent of students were proficient in English Language Arts compared to the 40% statewide average.

“My first priority for all public schools is academic success. It is important that charters and district schools alike are held accountable for the quality of education they provide. The Board’s action demonstrates that these are not just words, but actions. Primavera is being held accountable and losing its ability to operate because of poor academic results,” Superintendent Tom Horne said in a statement.

Doug Nick, with the Arizona Department of Education, provided the following statement:

"The school will operate in the near term. They and the charter board will be scheduled to appear at a hearing before an Administrative Law Judge sometime in the near future. When the Administrative Law Judge eventually makes a decision, the Charter Board can either accept it, reject it or modify it. They have to vote on that decision in a board meeting. I don’t have a timeline, but this process will take some time. The Charter Board would be your source for any details. They are separate from our department. As for where the students might go, depending on their specific circumstances they have the same choices as anyone: district, charter, another online provider, ESA, private school or homeschool."