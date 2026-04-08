New polling data shows American support for fossil fuels doubling

American opinions on energy are shifting dramatically, with new data showing a growing preference for fossil fuels over renewable sources.

Six years ago, just 20 percent of Americans wanted to prioritize fossil fuels over renewables. Today, that number has more than doubled to 42 percent. Support for prioritizing solar and wind has dropped from 79 percent to 57 percent. While it remains a majority, the gap is shrinking.

The shift is being driven largely by Republicans and right-leaning independents, jumping from 35 percent in favor of fossil fuels in 2020 to 71 percent today. Democrats have moved as well, doubling from 8 percent to 17 percent.

Fewer Americans now see solar and wind as environmentally superior. Among Republicans, the drop is in the double digits for both. On wind energy, the gap between those who say it is better versus worse for the environment is now just a few points.

In Arizona, the energy grid is a mix: 44 percent natural gas, 36 percent nuclear from Palo Verde, 14 percent coal, and just 6 percent renewables. Coal is the dirtiest source on the list.

All told, 59 percent of Arizona’s grid runs on fossil fuels, ranking the state 28th in the country. States like West Virginia and Kentucky top 95 percent. On the other end, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Tennessee all clear 60 percent clean energy, with most of it coming from nuclear power.

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