Pat's Run in Tempe: Times, parking, closures, and key info for the 22nd annual event

TEMPE, AZ — The 22nd Annual Pat's Run, a 4.2-mile race through Tempe honoring Pat Tillman, is happening this Saturday and is expected to draw thousands of people!

If you're participating in the race or happen to be in the area, here’s the essential information you need to know.

BEFORE THE RACE

Participants can pick up their race packets from April 8-10, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., at the bottom of the northeast staircase of Mountain America Stadium at ASU.

Parking will be available to the west of the pickup area.

RACE DAY

Race day is Saturday, April 11, 2026

Remember to bring your bib and wear it to enter your corral, and bring your driver’s license or government-issued ID for the Tillman Tailgate when purchasing alcoholic drinks.

If you’re headed to the race, keep this in mind:

Limited free parking is available in the parking garages and lots south of the stadium Taking the Valley METRO Light Rail? There’s a stop located at Veterans Way and College Avenue.

Wheelchair participants begin at 7 a.m.

4.2 Mile Run / Walk begins at 7:05 a.m.

42 Kids Run Presented by Phoenix Children’s & Scheels starts this year at 10:30 a.m.

Pat Tillman Foundation 2026 Pat's Run in Tempe

On the course, runners should stay to the left and walkers to the right.

You can find the corral you were assigned by checking your bib number.

Corrals 1-7 are preassigned; to run together, all participants must gather at the higher-numbered corral.

Start Line: The start line is located at the intersection of Packard Dr and Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe. Finish Line: Inside Mountain America Stadium

You can click here to see the event’s program book.

POST RACE

Participants exit through the northeast tunnel, collect their medal, and leave the stadium for Lot 59.

Tillman Tailgate presented by Gila River Resorts & Casinos

The tailgate is slated to have a main stage featuring DJ performances, Expo Marketplace, food trucks, and more. Where: outside the north end of the stadium in Lot 59.



TRAFFIC

Drivers in the surrounding areas, pack your patience. According to the City of Tempe, the following roadways will be impacted on April 10 and 11:



Packard Drive will be closed in both directions between Sixth Street and Rio Salado Parkway on April 10 from 4 p.m. until April 11 at noon.

According to the city of Tempe, the following streets will be closed from April 11 from 5 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

