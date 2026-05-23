Schools worry over lack of funding for safety resources

Although school is ending for the 2025-2026 year, districts are thinking about the coming school year. Amongst that, the change in potential allocations of funding for school resource and safety officers as well as mental health professionals.

When Zygeydy and her mom heard that her younger sister’s school in the Phoenix area may not have a school resource officer next year, it was a concern.

“I feel like it’s important to have some type of safety there because you really never know,” Zygeydy said.

According to a document presented to the Arizona State Board of Education on Monday, it appeared several school districts lost out on funding for some law enforcement and/or mental health professionals in their schools.

“There’s no sugarcoating it. We are devastated by the results,” Dr. Michael Winters said Friday morning. Winters is the superintendent for the Saddle Mountain Unified School District.

In SMUSD, Winters said this year, they had two officers and five mental health professionals paid for by the state. In the documents presented on Monday, they would’ve received enough funding for five school resource officers and none for mental health professionals.

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“We want officers at every school, but we need counselors. And without them, all those services they're providing are not going to occur or somebody else is going to have to, somebody else is already overwhelmed and overworked is going to have to pick up that slack,” Winters said of educators.

If they didn’t have that grant funding from the state, Winters said they would not be able to incorporate them into their budget.

Districts across Arizona rely on what’s called the School Safety Grant Program. It’s an $80 million, three-year grant funding cycle that helps districts pay for school resource officers, safety officers, counselors, and/or social workers.

A couple school district governing boards voted to cut social worker positions because of the ‘instability’ of the grant funding.

In April, ABC15 reported on the Arizona Department of Education seeing ‘unprecedented’ demand of requests. The funding this cycle paid for nearly 500 officers and nearly 600 mental health staff in schools. For the next funding cycle, the state saw more than 200 additional requests for each profession.

"It's sad that we as school districts are essentially fighting over scraps to see if we can fund these supports, these needed supports for our schools,” Winters said.

As the approved allocations were discussed in the State Board of Education meeting Monday, several community members reached out to ABC15, concerned about their school’s potential lack of funding and positions.

The document showed some school districts losing out on grant funding for both law enforcement and mental health professional positions. Other districts saw half of their requests fulfilled and some were even without school resource officer funding.

If districts did not receive money from the state, they could pay for it out of their own school budgets if they so choose. However, with the notification coming so close to the finalization of the budget for the next school year, it could’ve been an issue.

"Essentially, we've been caused to eliminate five counseling positions from our schools. And we're doing that the week before school's out. Contracts went out in March,” Winters said.

A TEMPORARY FIX

In a late-morning interview, Superintendent Tom Horne says since Monday, they’ve found a solution.

“I'm very proud we found the solution. When we had to report the state board, unless the legislature appropriated more money, which is in question, we would’ve had a catastrophe on our hands,” Horne said.

School districts reached out to the Arizona Department of Education, concerned about the allocations that were presented. If the Monday allocations proceeded, Horne said they’d lose out on 135 police officers and 122 social workers or counselors.

“That generates a lot of panic, a lot of calls, a lot of people losing their jobs who are doing a good job,” Horne said.

Horne told ABC15 his office was able to identify some ‘carryover’ funding, unused money from the current or previous grant cycles that would now allow them to pay for more positions. That unused money may have not been expended by school districts because they couldn’t fill a law enforcement or mental health position in the district. Horne’s office said that came out to $46 million.

When districts applied for the grant, they had to indicate what they would want as a “first position,” or priority, in their application as well as a second requested position. Horne said through additional identified funds, they’ll be able to pay out all school districts' first priority requests, school officers and/or mental health professionals.

“It’s solved for this year, but the legislature has to do something for this year or next year so it can continue for the three-year cycle,” Horne said.

If the legislature allocates an additional $40 million that Horne’s been asking for, the superintendent said he could fund second priority positions for districts as well.

School districts were also encouraged to ask for resource or safety officers as their first priority. However, Horne said districts can reach out to the Arizona Department of Education if they want to change their requests as they finalize the additional money.