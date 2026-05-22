Coolidge principal taking flight over campus after school completes three million math problems

COOLIDGE, AZ — Last year, ABC15 met Imagine Coolidge Elementary Principal Erik Collins after he paid off a promise to students by sleeping on the school roof after they completed one million math problems at home. This year, the students raised the stakes — and so did he.

After challenging the school to complete three million math problems throughout the year, students rallied together with families and teachers to hit the milestone months ahead of schedule.

Along the way, administrators dressed in inflatable costumes, students turned their principal into a human ice cream sundae after reaching two million problems, and now, the final celebration literally took learning to new heights.

To reward students for crossing the three-million mark, Principal Collins is taking a paramotoring flight over the campus while students cheer him on from below.

Administrators say the challenge has strengthened study habits, increased family involvement, raised test scores, and made learning feel exciting instead of intimidating.