Coolidge students make huge math strides after principal spends night on roof for a good cause

COOLIDGE, AZ — Remember Principal Erik Collins, the guy who spent a night on the roof of Imagine Coolidge Elementary after daring his students to hit one million math problems?

Turns out that rooftop sleepover was just the beginning.

Coolidge principal sleeps on roof after million math problem challenge

The final test scores are in, and Coolidge didn’t just improve — they blew past the state. Third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders all outperformed Arizona averages, posting record jumps in math scores; 19% in 3rd grade, 14% in 4th, and a stunning 20% in 5th.)

